Football picks: Even the Cowboys know the Steelers will cover 13.5

Here we go, now it’s time to start banking that bank.

Thanks to my own keen intellect and good friend, gambling junkie R.J. Choppy of 105.3 The Fan, my experiment in picking football games is trending towards an early retirement.

Mr. Choppy gave me some winners last week, as did my own astute football mind.

I am conducting an experiment: How would a veteran sports scribe do if he actually bet on football games? I don’t bet on games. This is not some ethical higher ground. I just hate losing money.

I started the season with a fake $50, and place an imaginary $10 on five games, college or pro.

After a 4-1 weekend, I am only down $20 for the season. That’s basically winning.

Last week’s picks: 4-1.

To date: 13-15-2

Year to date total winnings: minus - $20

THIS WEEK’S PICKS

Tulane at East Carolina o/u 60.5 OVER

Again, this an RJ pick.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (+13) WILDCATS

Expect OK State to win, but Kansas State to hang around.

Chicago Bears (+6.5) at Tennessee Titans. BEARS

The Bears offense is not great, but keeping it close against the Titans is doable.

Denver Broncos (+4) at Atlanta Falcons. BRONCOS

Denver has won three of its last four and while the Falcons are not that bad, they’re also not that good.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-13.5) at Dallas Cowboys. STEELERS

Hard to see the Cowboys cracking 10 with their QB situation.