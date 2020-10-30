Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Mac Engel

Football Picks: Take the Philadelphia Eagles to cover any spread against the Dallas Cowboys

When you go 0-5 for the weekend, you got problems.

Following a disastrous weekend, fate gave me two weeks off away from picking football games. To start winning I phoned a friend.

Longtime friend, and utter gambling junkie R.J. Choppy of 105.3 The Fan, will return me to the plus side of the ledger.

I am conducting an experiment: How would a veteran sports scribe do if he actually bet on football games? I don’t bet on games. This is not some ethical higher ground. I just hate losing money.

I started the season with a fake $50, and place an imaginary $10 on five games, college or pro. It is not going well.

Oct. 10 - 11 results: 0-5

To date: 9-14-2

Year to date total winnings: minus - $50

THIS WEEK’S PICKS

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5) EAGLES

Cowboys are starting a rookie seventh-round draft pick quarterback behind a terrible offensive line. The Eagles aren’t good, but the Cowboys are that bad.

TCU (-2.5) at Baylor. TCU

Neither team looks good, but Gary Patterson has done well against Baylor in the past.

Troy (+2.5) at Arkansas State. TROY

No idea. This is all R.J.

Northwestern at Iowa (-2.5). HAWKEYES

Hard to tell in the Big 10, but harder to see Iowa dropping to 0-2.

Western Kentucky at BYU (-29). COUGARS

This is one of those special BYU teams that come along every so often.

