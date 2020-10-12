RIP Joe Morgan, whose greatest legacy isn’t the Hall of Fame or MVPs, but his size

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, file photo, Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan poses with his statue that was unveiled at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati. Joe Morgan has died. A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Danville, Calif.(AP Photo/David Kohl, File) AP

Any time you think your kid is too short for sports, show them Joe Morgan.

The second baseman from Bonham, Texas greatest legacy isn’t MVP awards, or World Series rings, but rather showing everyone you don’t need to be 6-foot-5 to be great in sports.

Joe Morgan stood but 5-foot-7, and looked down on nearly every baseball player who ever lived.

Long before Houstonians had Jose Altuve, they had Joe Morgan. The difference is Houston isn’t dumb enough to trade Altuve.

The late Dan Jenkins once told me he didn’t like to read about dead people, so this isn’t going to be a War and Peace.

Like all of you, I am sick of reading about the number of people dying these days, including the glut of Hall of Fame baseball players.

Heaven assembled quite a lineup in 2020: Tom Seaver. Bob Gibson. Joe Morgan. Whitey Ford. Lou Brock. Al Kaline. God, that’s enough for one year.

Morgan, 77, died on Sunday at his home in Danville, Calif. He had been suffering from polyneuropathy, a nerve condition. He had been forced to use a cane for sometime.

Even if you never watched Joe Morgan, and my memories of his career are faint, his story applies to every parent, scout, coach and player.

Scouts and coaches miss all the time. They missed on Joe Morgan.

If you can ball, you can ball at any size.

Yes, it’s harder to get noticed when you aren’t 6-foot.

Joe Morgan, a two-time National League MVP, 10-time All-Star, the spark to one of baseball’s most celebrated dynasties in The Big Red Machine, and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, was ignored coming out of high school.

In high school Oakland, Calif. he ran track and also played basketball while playing baseball.

Coming out of high school, he wanted to play pro ball but not a single team was interested. He was not offered a college scholarship to play baseball at a four-year school. He had to go JUCO.

Finally, in 1962, a scout for the Houston Colt .45s convinced his organization to give the 19-year-old Morgan $500 a month with a $3,000 signing bonus.

In 1963, he was playing for the minor league Durham Bulls and was the only Black player on the team. His manager put him on the bench in his first game, so Morgan could relax in what was a tense environment.

In that first game, Morgan could hear racist names and calls at him; in the ninth-inning, he was called to pinch hit, and his home run won the game.

This was the 60s in the South, and Morgan had to deal with so much racism he nearly quit. Years later, he admitted the only reason he didn’t quit was he didn’t want to tell his dad.

He made it to Houston in 1963, and became a regular until 1965.

Although he was a two-time All-Star with Houston, the team traded him to the Reds in November of 1971 in a deal that is widely regarded as one of the best/worst in the history of baseball.

A lineup that featured Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, Ken Griffey, Dan Driessen, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo, Dave Concepcion got its juice from little Joe Morgan.

Morgan played big league baseball until he was 40 years old, and retired after 22 MLB seasons.

Joe Morgan is one of the greatest baseball players who ever lived, and no one wanted him coming out of high school because they thought he was too short.