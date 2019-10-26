Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott not working on contract extension during team’s bye week

The Dallas Cowboys have in their history used the bye week to sign priority players to contract extensions, but that is not happening with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Per multiple sources, the Cowboys are not currently talking with Dak’s agent about an extension that was quite the rage when the season began. Here we are in late October, and “Dak Prescott Extension” is a dead subject.

The Cowboys aren’t talking because, per sources, Dak’s side isn’t interested in chatting at the moment.

Dak is clearly betting on himself. Or at least his agent is.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In the past, the Cowboys took advantage of the bye week to announce large extensions, most notably for quarterback Tony Romo and linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

There was a chance that after the season began without an extension completed for Dak that the two sides would create an agreement after Week 7.

So much for that.

At a minimum, the Cowboys know, and are ready to, pay Dak at least more than the four-year, $128 million deal the Philadelphia Eagles gave Carson Wentz back in June. The annual average of Wentz’s deal is $32 million.

So if the Cowboys are prepared to pay Dak more than Wentz, will they match or exceed what the Seattle Seahawks gave quarterback Russell Wilson, whose $35 million a year is tops in the NFL?

On Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed talk show with host Skip Bayless on Friday morning, former Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Orlando Scandrick compared Wentz and Dak. Scandrick, whom the Eagles cut this week and whose career is likely over, may be a grouch, but he’s typically honest.

“Dak? Natural born (leader),” Scandrick said. “First one in the building, last one out. Doing extra things. Carson? If you go back to earlier in the season, they dropped a few passes. Now they want to stay after practice and catch a few extra passes. That’s adversity right?

“How do you handle success? When you handle success, when you rip off a few games and everybody just get in at 7:15 and leave at 6:14? I think they are dealing with that right now. That success is really, really hurting them right now.”

Scandrick is referring specifically to the Eagles’ winning the Super Bowl a few years ago.

While some of what he says sounds like a guy trying to sound smarter than he is, his point about Dak and his admiration and respect for his ability as a leader is hardly unique. It is a trait for which Dak receives constant praise.

This season, Dak has completed a career-best 70.6 percent of his passes. He has 12 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions. The seven interceptions is one short of tying his career of eight, set last season in 16 games.

He is going to get paid, the question is how much and when.

The bye week normally is a good time for the Cowboys to do business, but it just won’t be with Dak.