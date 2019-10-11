Donald Trump is right about the NBA, which should not apologize to China

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013, file photo, Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, top row center right, former NBA Houston Rockets basketball player Yao Ming, top row center left, and NBA Commissioner David Stern, bottom left pose with children during the NBA Cares Special Olympics Basketball Clinic ahead of a 2013-2014 NBA preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in Shanghai, China. Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tried Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 to defuse the rapidly growing fallout over his deleted tweet that showed support for Hong Kong anti-government protesters, saying he did not intend to offend any of the team’s Chinese fans or sponsors. AP Photo

The TCU student from China who explained the current flap between the NBA and his homeland made a few things clear.

1. “All we want is an apology,” he said.

2. “I love the NBA and I hope when I go home I can watch the games on TV,” he said.

3. “Please don’t use my name,” he said.

We all have a right to our opinion, and however clumsy and unaware Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was with his world-altering tweet, the NBA should not issue any apology to China.

Not if it doesn’t mean it. By now we know it does not.

President Donald J. Trump is right, and the NBA should take its ball and go home.

Trump praised the delayed response by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who apologized for the outcome of Morey’s tweet but supported his right to say it.

Apologizing for an outcome is akin to saying, “I’m sorry you’re upset, but I am not sorry I did it.” It’s not an apology.

FYI: A few days ago, Morey tweeted, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.” He since deleted the tweet, but not before China and its basketball federation cut ties with the Houston Rockets; per CNBC, 11 of the 13 Chinese companies that partner with the NBA ended their relationships.

When addressing the situation Wednesday, Trump predictably took aim at Golden State coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. Neither of the outspoken, left-leaning, Trump-hating coaches would touch the subject.

Just like Abe Lincoln, James Madison and George Washington before, Trump mocked and ridiculed those who dare criticize him. He took Kerr and Pop’s silence as “pandering to China.”

Trump also made sure to say both of these coaches “talk badly about the United States” when in fact what they often do is talk badly about him.

As much as the NBA, and every other corporation, wants China’s money, it does not need it.

Silver simply should say, “China, we thank you for the business. We’re going to Japan, India, Africa and other nations and continents that cannot get enough of our product,” and hang up.

The TCU student from China was kind enough to explain to me the specifics of the anger aimed from his nation at the NBA; he likened what Morey wrote to a racist comment in the United States, and mentioned former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s language that led to his removal as an NBA owner.

Whatever problems that exist between Hong Kong and the rest of China are theirs, but if a nation cannot dismiss one uninformed tweet by one NBA general manager it speaks to a larger issue.

Enough nations, and companies, play ball with China despite its less-than-great record with civil rights, among other issues. Anyone mention Tibet today?

The NBA is a global brand and while it wants China, playing ball with an overseas government that is renowned for muscling whom it pleases is not necessary. The Chinese love basketball, and the NBA is the one brand the government may actually capitulate to and accommodate.

Of course, Morey doesn’t speak for the NBA, or even the Rockets, but for China to overreact in this fashion is embarrassing. Defending it is even more so.

A lot of NBA coaches, owners, players and GMs do not agree with many of the words that come out of Donald Trump’s mouth, but on this one they should all agree. Don’t apologize.