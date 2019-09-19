Cowboys claim no personality problems with Taco, who is claimed by Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton talking trash Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton explains the importance of talking trash as motivator after practice at The Star in Frisco, TX, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton explains the importance of talking trash as motivator after practice at The Star in Frisco, TX, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Because they don’t want to bury a guy, or a career, no one from the Dallas Cowboys has a bad word to say about their former first round pick they gave away to any team that wanted him.

Both of the Cowboys defensive coordinators denied that “personality issues” played any part in the team’s decision to release defensive end Taco Charlton on Wednesday.

“Not at all. Not at all. No one in this building had an issue with Taco,” Cowboys co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard said. “He did everything he possibly could for us. At the end of the day, it’s a numbers thing. That’s the way it works.”

The Miami Dolphins claimed Charlton on waivers on Thursday. The Cowboys’ next opponent? The Miami Dolphins. Don’t think the Vegas betting line is going to change much because of this move.

“I mean I’ve had personalities. That’s never an issue. Personality is never an issue,” said the Cowboys other defensive coordinator, Rod Marinelli. “Just didn’t work out. I’m really excited for him. This is going to be a great deal for him. It’s all part of the profession. It’s my job to coach the guy. Things work and didn’t work and I’ll leave it at that and wish him the best.”

Yeah ... there were personality issues.

Even though Charlton is the one who created the term, “Hot Boyz” for members of the defense, the Cowboys defensive coaches were quite cool with him.

Go back to the 2017 NFL Draft when the Cowboys selected him with the 28th overall pick, and he was considered a reach then. Although he would show a flash here and there, he never achieved any consistent level of production.

That part teams understand. It was the consistent level of effort and intensity that troubled the Cowboys, and ultimately led to his release.

The Cowboys kept the former 2017 first round pick inactive in Week 1 and Week 2. When Robert Quinn came off the suspended list, the decision was made to cut their losses.

“It was a very hard decision but it’s a competitive football team and we understand the nature of our sport,” Richard said. “It’s our responsibility to put the best possible guys out there.”

Taco was never one of them.