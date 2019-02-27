We played word association with Chris Woodward: ‘Roll my eyes’? ‘Painful and rewarding’?

The fake baseball season has begun, and there is less than zero evidence to suggest our Texas Rangers will do more than anything other than push for sixth place in a division that features but five teams.

Alas, a decidedly different feeling exists here in Surprise at Rangers’ camp.

There is no tension. It’s the tension created by a team that knows a change may be imminent.

There exists a feeling of optimism and acceptance of what they are, of what they are doing, rather than any misplaced expectation to think they will contend.

The easy thing to do is to blame this feeling on the absence of fired manager Jeff Banister. If that’s why the tension is gone, which is pathetic, then it’s also the reality of present day pro sports in the U.S.

Ballplayers run most teams; follow the guaranteed money.

I don’t know if the Rangers quit on Banister last season, but I know they were sick of him. For this team, he was too much.

Since this team is not going to contend, the priority for new manager Chris Woodward is to change, or define, what it is to be a Texas Ranger.

The franchise has zero identity. Most teams don’t, but the winning face the Rangers had built has been painfully deconstructed. Now, they look like the Rangers of old; just another team flailing around, praying that their minor leaguers develop into players.





“This is not all on a manager,” veteran Rangers addition Hunter Pence said Friday after the team’s workouts continued in a rainy and cold Phoenix. “His is a very hard job. It’s not all on him to do this. We have to help him.”

Under Woodward, at the direction of GM Jon Daniels, the Rangers promise to be even more analytics driven, specifically when it comes to applying data to aid player development at the lowest levels. It’s what worked for the Astros, Dodgers, Cubs, and a few others.

“I want to give them real tangible evidence of this is why they have been good and why they haven’t been good,” Woodward said. “We are all designing this to help our guys. We want our guys to see that they are better than they think they are, and how good they can be to sustain that.

“We don’t care about the results; we care more about doing it a certain way and the results will come.”

Always be leery of the “We don’t worry about results” line. This is a results business. The rest sounds good.

As a player, Woodward was a 54th round draft pick who played 12 big league seasons and made it mostly as a career journeyman. He once had a 3-home run game, and he also batted .199 for an entire season.

The Rangers do not expect him to turn the team into the Dodgers this season, but at a minimum they need to establish what they are doing, and who they are.





Right now, they are just another faceless club.

Before he does that, Woodward was kind enough to play a little word-association that will shed some light on who he is.

Word Association with Chris Woodward

Player’s manager: Should be everybody.





Process: Vital.

Analytics: Important.

Pitch count: Can I use more than one word? I’ll let my eyes and the numbers tell me.

Pitch clock: (long pause) Roll my eyes.

Trade deadline: Hope we go one way and not the other.

Angle velocity: Angle?

I screwed it up: Exit velocity? Or launch angle?

Yes. Those. I was thinking of both and I combined them. Go with launch angle; that’s the one I wanted: Important if you hit it hard.

Parenthood: Challenge I love.

3 home runs in a game: Fluke. Cool moment. Cool, fluke moment.

54th round: Proud.

Rebuilding: Don’t love it.





Transitioning: Improvement.

Designated hitter: Should be ... in both leagues.

Wait; that’s a knife to my heart: I was in the National League the last three years. I hated watching our pitcher’s hit. It was embarrassing.

Role model: Critical for development.

.199: Painful and rewarding.

Success: That’s a tough one. Your actions, or your work, will define you.

Failure: Critical for growth. You have to learn. You have to learn from it.

First: Goal.

Old school: Good perspective.

Artificial grass: (smiles) Depends on what type.