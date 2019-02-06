Source says Bob Stoops will be GM of Arlington XFL franchise

Predictably, retirement did not agree with Bob Stoops so the former Oklahoma coach is returning to work.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will “likely” be announced as the new head coach/general manager of the XFL franchise that will begin play in Arlington in 2020.

A source said Stoops is expected to take a position with the franchise, but that he may just be the GM only.

A press conference to announce the new coach/GM is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday at Globe Life Park.

Hiring Stoops would be a coup for the XFL in its competition against the Alliance of American Football, which will launch this week.





Stoops, now 58, retired from Oklahoma after the 2016 season that concluded an 18-year tenure in Norman. He was 190-48 with nine bowl wins, and one national title. Under Stoops, the Sooners ran the Big 12.

He announced his retirement in June of ‘17, which allowed Lincoln Riley to replace him.

Stoops was the longest-tenured head coach in the history of Oklahoma. Those familiar with Oklahoma said the grind of the job eventually wore him out; that the Joe Mixon took a lot out of him.

Sources close to Stoops said that retirement was also “boring” him a bit as well.

Once he retired his name became a source of immediate speculation that he would eventually return to the college game. Notre Dame was the school most often tossed out as a potential landing spot.

The XFL would offer him the chance to return to the game, without the same level of grind that he was going through at Oklahoma.

The league announced its launch late last year, and intends to start its regular season in Feb. of 2020.

There are eight franchises which will play a 10-game schedule.