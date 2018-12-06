George H.W. Bush, the Astros fan, gets in a parting shot at the Texas Rangers

George H.W. Bush’s affection for baseball, and the Houston Astros, are well documented, almost on the same level as his sense of humor.







Even in death, 41 managed to get off a fun, final, parting shot at the Astros’ biggest rival, the Texas Rangers.







At the memorial service for Bush in Houston on Thursday morning, attendees were given a list of some of the notable figures who were scheduled to be there. Included on this list was Nolan Ryan, who currently serves as a senior advisor to the Houston Astros.







(Thanks to Steve Noviello of Fox 4/KDFW for sending out this shot.)





That Ryan attended the service is not surprising. How he was listed was: “Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros (and other lesser teams).”







Well, played, 41. Well played.

Nolan previously served as the president and co-owner of the Rangers before he re-joined the Astros in 2014.







Bush’s son, George W., of course once was a managing general partner of the Texas Rangers. He was in this position from 1988 to 1994.

In W’s tenure as Rangers’ owner, he and Ryan became good friends. Bush was the managing partner of the Rangers when the club signed Ryan as a free agent after the 1988 season.

After leaving office as the President and retiring to Houston, 41 and Mrs. Bush became regulars at Astros games, often sitting behind home plate.

At that time, Nolan had a business relationship with the Astros. Nolan later became the face of the Rangers and its president, and eventual co-owner in 2008. He was in that position until he was run out after the 2013 season.

Ryan eventually joined the Astros the next year as an advisor, where he and 41 celebrated the team’s first World Series title in 2017.

George H.W. Bush may not have written the list of attendees for his service Thursday morning in Houston, but he would have approved of the parting gift to the Rangers.