The WNBA’s best player is here to fight for women’s rights whether you like it or not

She won’t say officially whether she is coming back to the United States, but here is an open lobby to keep Liz Cambage from fleeing across the pond.

We need her candor.

Little girls, moms of little girls, women who don’t have children, listen to the best women’s basketball player on the planet. If you want to hear about how things really are, listen to the Dallas Wings center.

Not that many of you know it, but Cambage came back to the U.S. and the WNBA this season to play for the Wings. Their season ended in the playoffs on Tuesday night against Phoenix; the shame is that not enough people not only did not watch her play, but listened to her speak.

Her voice is bigger than her game, and she led the WNBA in scoring and finished second in rebounding.

Her speak is simple: Girls, the gap is big not just in the U.S. but all over the world. The only way the gap shrinks is if people like Cambage run her mouth 24/7.

Girls, keep b-------.