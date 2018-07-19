Art Briles may be on football sidelines in Texas — or Italy — in the near future

Former Baylor University head coach Art Briles has a genuine suitor to coach a football team. Maybe teams.

Sources said Briles is open to returning to the high school ranks and has talked to representatives from Waco High School about its vacancy.

Because that would not be awkward.

He was fired by Baylor in May 2016 for his role in a rape saga that engulfed the university and led to significant changes throughout the school.

Briles last coached in the high school level at Stephenville, where he was the head coach/athletic director from 1988 to ‘99.

The other team that is interested in Briles is not in America. Not Canada, either.

The President of the Guelfi Firenze American football team, which is located in Florence, Italy, reached out to me to find Briles.

Team representative Alessandro Dallai wrote to me, “I need a contact of coach Briles, if you have. I want give [sic] him a second chance.

“Tanks [sic], Alessandro Dallai.”

Sounds Italian. Yes, this is the first time an Italian football team has contacted me.

From what I gather based on its Facebook page, the team was founded in 2000, and won something called the Ninebowl and Silverbowl.

The team’s website is currently under construction.

I reached out to the team for further comment, but there has been no response.

It is no secret Briles wishes to coach again. Since he was fired, representatives from Purdue and Texas Tech have reached out about possibly hiring him either as a head coach, or as an assistant. He nearly had a job as a lower-level consultant with the Dallas Cowboys, but the team backed out per the request of head coach Jason Garrett.

Briles was hired by the Hamilton TigerCats to be the offensive coordinator in Aug. 2017, but the CFL terminated the move within 24 hours.

All of the schools, and teams, backed out for the same reason: They want no part of the public outcry that will come when the move is announced.

Since the CFL terminated Briles’ brief employment, letters authored by Baylor’s primary lawyer, and university head coaches, have been published in support of Briles, and specifically his actions as head coach at the university.

Such support, as yet, has not made much of difference.

Briles currently lives in Horseshoe Bay near Austin.