The curious dismissal of Fort Worth ISD's Athletic Director

Greene wanted his new job of FWISD Title IX coordinator so much that, according to Carroll ISD, he applied for the vacant athletic director position.





When asked if there was anything about Greene’s leadership that led to this change, FWISD superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner said, “No. I think organizations go through change. He had a nice long run and it was an opportunity for us to head in a different direction. ... We are trying to make a change in the culture.”





This move reeks of change for the sake of change, and members of a school board that wanted to see it completed because someone had their feelings hurt.





Cole, who was fired from Texas Southern because of NCAA violations, denied all claims against him.

After Greene was moved out, the district held a national search for his replacement. After a series of interviews, their first choice, according to an open records request, was former Arlington ISD, Carroll AD and Duncanville AD, Kevin Ozee.

That fell through and it went with Vesely.





"The reality is that Fort Worth ISD has great coaches and kids and things that are going on that are excellent," Vesely said. "There are always areas that need improvement. It's going to take a while. But our expectations are for our young people: Winning isn't necessarily on the scoreboard. The goal is to win, but there are things that make huge differences in a young person's life and that's what athletics is all about."

Just as Paul Galvan before, Greene did a fine job. But he was drilled because someone on the board decided it was time.