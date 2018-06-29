Could top NHL free agent John Tavares pick Dallas? We could find out Saturday

FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) carries the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. As the No. 1 pending free agent, Tavares not only gets to hand out his rose like hockey’s version of “The Bachelor” but can set the tone for the rest of the players available. He can only get an eight-year contract from the Islanders--unless they execute a sign-and-trade to recoup some value--and could very well become the league’s second-highest-paid player behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who makes an average of $12.5 million a season. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo