Texas Law Hawk honors Evel Knievel with motorcycle stunt on ice

By Amanda McCoy

February 17, 2019 08:00 AM

Bryan Wilson, Fort Worth attorney and self-proclaimed Texas Law Hawk, thrilled the crowd at a Lone Star Brahmas Hockey Club on Saturday night by jumping over 101 cases of beer while on a motorcycle.

Wilson is known for his viral YouTube videos, not necessarily his skill on a motorcycle. “I did not think I was going to land that thing,” said Wilson, who stressed he was not a stuntman in a speech to the crowd beforehand.

The stunt was in honor of the 45th anniversary of Evel Knievel’s jump over 14 mack trucks at Green Valley Raceway in North Richland Hills. “I’m happy to honor him.,” said Wilson of Knievel. “I don’t know if I did, but I did the best I could.”

