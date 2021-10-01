Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore in play calling zone, set to face NFL’s top defense

Finally, a real challenge for the Dallas Cowboys high-flying offense and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

At least, so we think.

When the Cowboys (2-1) take on the undefeated Carolina Panthers (3-0) they will be doing so against a defense that leads the league in the yards allowed, rushing yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

That’s No. 1 in all three categories.

But Carolina’s victories have come against rookie quarterbacks with New York Jets and Houston Texans as well as a hurricane-displaced New Orleans Saints team that entered the game without six coaches due to COVID-19.

The Panthers have yet to face an offense with the diverse weaponry that the Cowboys possess or the wizardry of Moore, who simply has been dialing up perfection through the first three games.

And don’t let the 31-29 season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fool you, Moore called a winning game plan that nearly knocked the Super Bowl champs off their perch. With 58 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Dak Prescott & Co. certainly were able to neutralize a defense that was so dominant against the run.

A missed-block in the red zone that prevented a walk-in touchdown and a missed field goal proved to be the difference in the outcome.

In the Week 2 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, Moore’s offense ran the ball 31 times for 198 yards and passed for 27 times for 221 yards against a defense that was focused on prevented the big play.

The game plan was the same in 41-21 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles last Monday. They played the safeties back and the Cowboys bludgeoned them on the ground with 41 rushes for 160 yards.

McCarthy said Moore is in a zone with his play calling, especially in games. The Cowboys had a 15-play scoring drive in the first quarter against the Chargers and a 13-playing scoring drive in the second quarter against the Eagles.

It’s all working.

“I think it’s speed and tempo, pace ... all those things are important,” McCarthy said. “He’s getting all around his call sheet.”

Prescott leads the league in completion percentage and says it all goes back to Moore.

“Kellen, he’s on fire,” Prescott said. “He’s doing whatever is necessary to win the game and put us in the best position. Obviously, going into each and every game plan is to be balanced. But once you get out there and see the way the defense is throwing at you, if you have to adjust, he’s been able to do that. If it’s throwing the ball a bunch of times because of a box count or running because we have holes that the offensive line is creating, he’s been great. He’s been on fire.”

Receiver CeeDee Lamb says Moore is “on a roll.”

“He’s calling great plays,” Lamb said. “He’s been doing a great job. You see the numbers, scoring consistently at will, moving the ball throughout the game. You can’t ask for much more than that. It leads to victories.”

Moore downplays his role and points to the great players and weapons the Cowboys have on offense.

“This isn’t that complicated. Let the guys make plays,” Moore said. “Put them in position, and let them go do work. It’s what all these guys do. It’s a lot of fun.”

Prescott, Lamb, receiver Amari Cooper, tight end Dalton Schultz and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are all doing the work and having fun.

But they all credit Moore with not just how he calls the plays and varies the game plan, but also how he uses the personnel and dictates a tempo that keeps defenses off balance.

Against the Chargers, they used the swing gate football play with the offensive lineman split out wide. They also used Lamb as a runner out of the backfield.

Against the Eagles, the Cowboys ran a whole series out a two tight end package and they also used guard Connor McGovern as a blocking fullback in the run game.

And they are using tempo and pace to get in and out of plays quickly with no huddles to wear defenses down.

Elliott said the Eagles were visibly worn down by the pace and the pounding in the second half last Monday.

“The tempo is definitely helping us a lot,” Elliott said. “Even the first game we’re just like, ‘Man, we’re tired.’ It kind of sucks a little bit when you’re so tired but when you see those defensive guys are more tired than you, you start reaping the benefits of it.“

So does Moore believe he has a hot hand with his play calling?

“A hot hand?” Moore asked. “I think when our offense is in rhythm, I think that’s the biggest thing. We’ve been preaching tempo really forever. But it’s just that pace of play. If we’re in the huddle we want to break the huddle fast, get to the line as quickly as possible, apply pressure. We want to play as fast as possible, mixing in the no huddle and play that way. And I think when our guys play with that amount of pressure that they’re trying to apply, I think it makes us all kind of get in a groove.”

The question on Sunday is whether Panthers and their No. 1 defense can get the Cowboys out of their groove?

Carolina likes to blitz against the run and the pass so the big play should be their for the Cowboys offense.

And there will be no panic because of their weapons and their play caller.

“Certainly hope we have an answer for everything,” Moore said. “That’s the goal ... Part of the game is there’s going to be games where you kind of know what the defense is in and it’s about executing and playing fast. There’s going to be adjustments sometimes that happen and teams are going to give you something different. Hopefully we’ve got enough tools in the toolbox.”