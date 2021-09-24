Dallas Cowboys lose another player to the COVID-19 list, down another defensive end

The Dallas Cowboys simply can’t get right with COVID-19 or so it seems.

And they can’t catch a break along the defensive line.

Defensive end Bradley Anae was placed on the NFL’s RESERVE/COVID-19 list on Friday and will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Anae is the 12th Cowboys player to be placed in COVID-19 protocols since August 21. It also means the Cowboys will have a player miss a game due to covid for the third straight week.

Guards Zack Martin and Brandon Knight missed the 31-29 season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive end Randy Gregory missed the 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

There is a good chance the Cowboys could be out two players against the Eagles under covid protocols.

Safety Keana Neal was placed on the list on Wednesday for being a close contact. He didn’t test positive. But because he is unvaccinated, he has to stay away from the facility for five days.

If he continues to test negative, he will be available to play Monday night but there are no guarantees as of now.

The pandemic is wreaking more havoc on the Cowboys in 2021 than it did in 2020 when it was at its peak. A year ago, the Cowboys had just six players account for seven missed games on the COVID list for the whole season.

Anae’s absence is another blow to the defensive line, which is already playing without defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (fractured foot) and Dorance Armstrong (sprained ankle) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (sprained knee).

The big question now is who starts at defensive end opposite Gregory, who is back after missing last week.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons started at end opposite Armstrong against the Chargers with Gregory and Lawrence out.

The Cowboys had hoped to move Parsons back to his middle linebacker position and simply use him as a rusher on passing downs.

He may have to play the position full time against the Eagles.

Parsons worked with the defensive ends in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Other options include: Tarell Basham, Azur Kamara and Chauncey Gholston, who has missed all of training camp and the preseason with an injury and has yet to play in a game this season.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 12:51 PM.