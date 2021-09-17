Dallas Cowboys tackle Ty Nsekhe spends night in hospital due to heat-related issues

Dallas Cowboys backup tackle Ty Nsekhe, who played his high school ball at Arlington Bowie, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after practice on Thursday due to heat-related symptoms.

Nsekhe spent the night in hospital and was released Friday morning, however, he will not make the trip to Los Angeles for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

“It occurred after practice in the training room,” said coach Mike McCarthy said. “A number of guys needed some additional hydration after practice. Obviously, it got pretty hot out there. Our medical staff felt it was best that he spent the evening in the hospital.

“Any time you are dealing with heat issues, it’s never a comfortable feeling,” he added.

The situation harkened back to some uncomfortable feelings for the Cowboys.

Strength coach Markus Paul died the day before Thanksgiving last season after suffering a heart attack in the team’s weight room a day earlier.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was in the middle of an interview and visibly bucked his eyes when he saw the ambulance come to the facility for Nsekhe on Thursday.

It was the latest in a string of health issues that have cropped with the Cowboys since last Thursday’s 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team could possibly be without six starters and an assistant coach on Sunday against the Chargers.

▪ Last Friday, right tackle La’el Collins was suspended for five games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

▪ Receiver Michael Gallup is on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury against the Buccaneers.

▪ Defensive end Randy Gregory was placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

▪ Defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off with a leg injury in practice that required surgery on Wednesday.

▪ Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a fractured foot in practice on Wednesday and is out 6-to-8 weeks.

▪ Safety Donovan Wilson re-aggravated a groin injury and has not practiced all week.

▪ Safety Damontae Kazee suffered a thigh injury in practice on Wednesday and did not practice Thursday.

Wilson and Kazee’s status will be determined on Saturday.

Nskehke, an eight-year veteran who signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in the offseason as the primary swing tackle, was excited to finally get a chance to play for his hometown team. He was likely going to start in place of Collins against the Chargers. Instead, Terence Steele will now start at right tackle with Brandon Knight serving as the primary backup.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 11:09 AM.