Jerry Jones details Dallas Cowboys plans at right tackle, has hope for Randy Gregory

Owner Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys will go with former Texas Tech standout Terence Steele at right tackle in place of the suspended La’el Collins against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Cowboys opted for Steele over veteran free-agent signee Ty Nsekhe.

Steele didn’t not fair well as a undrafted free agent in 2020 when he was forced to 14 games with Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith sidelined for much of last season.

But the Cowboys say he has improved a lot over the offseason. They also don’t plan to leave him alone with Chargers standout defensive end Joey Bosa.

“He’ll do a good job out there and we’ll give him lots of help,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys didn’t consider moving right guard Zack Martin out to right tackle because the team is best served with Martin at guard, Jones said.

The Cowboys are just happy to have Martin back after he missed the season opener on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Jones and the Cowboys are hoping they can avoid a player missing a game this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive end Randy Gregory was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

But he is vaccinated and is “not experiencing serious symptoms”, per Jones.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

If Gregory can pass two produce two negative COVID-19 test 24 hours apart he can be cleared and return to the field for the Chargers game.

“We have our fingers crossed that maybe we can get a quick bout with this,” Jones said.