Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 1, TV, line, time

Nothing like jumping straight into the deep end.

The Dallas Cowboys open the 2021 season against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Raymond James Stadium will be packed with fans celebrating the title. In fact, since NFL COVID-19 protocols were still in effect last February, there will be more fans in attendance Thursday night than were allowed for the Super Bowl, which happened to be played at Raymond James Stadium.

The fans, however, are the least of the Cowboys’ worries. The Bucs defense returns all of its starters from a unit that ranked No. 1 against the run and allowed the seventh fewest points in 2021. And of course, Tom Brady is starting his 22nd year in the league, and second with the Bucs.

It will be Dak Prescott’s return to action since a massive ankle injury ended his season in Week 5 a year ago. Will Prescott need to knock off rust? Will Zack Martin be cleared from COVID protocol in time to play?

The annual Cowboys soap opera is about to begin again.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TV: NBC (KXAS/Ch. 5) with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Bucs -8 (Over/under: 52)