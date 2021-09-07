Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Overtime: Dak returns, Zack Martin out, new-look defense & season predictions

On this week’s episode of Cowboys Overtime with Clarence Hill and Mac Engel, the sportswriters discuss what to expect with Dak Prescott’s first game since last October and how the Cowboys Will keep Prescott protected without Zach Martin. Hill and Engel will also give their takes on the Cowboys new defense and whether it will be better than last year. And finally, the Cowboys Overtime hosts will unveil their predictions for the new season.

