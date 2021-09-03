Dallas Cowboys hosting watch party for opener at AT&T Stadium’s new Miller Lite House

If you can’t make it to the Dallas Cowboys season opener in Tampa Bay Thursday, the team is offering the next best thing.

The Cowboys are hosting a free watch party at the new Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the game against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. The game kicks at 7:20 p.m.

Gates to the watch party open at 5:30 p.m. The party is open to all ages and will feature more than 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls, and more than 87,000 square feet of outdoor “event-day experiences,” according to the Cowboys.

The party will include field games, four video boards, two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler. Food trucks will be on site with food for purchase. Entry and parking are free in Lots 10 and 11.

Other features include the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Cowboys alumni, and Rowdy the mascot.