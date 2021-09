Star-Telegram sportswriters discuss the Dallas Cowboys on Cowboys Overtime with Mac Engel and Clarence Hill. Steve Wilson

On this week’s episode of Cowboys Overtime with Mac Engel and Clarence Hill, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram sportswriters discuss Dak Prescott’s status now that he is officially cleared from a shoulder injury, whether the COVID-19 troubles of last week give a glimpse of what might happen this season, and who will be the Dallas Cowboys’ No. 1 wide receiver this year.