WR CeeDee Lamb one of three additional Dallas Cowboys placed on NFL COVID-19 list

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was one of three more players who have been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, bringing the total number of Dallas Cowboys sidelined by the pandemic protocols to five.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins were removed from AT&T Stadium 90 minutes before kickoff of Saturday’s 20-14 loss to the Houston Texans after a failed test.

Lamb, safety Malik Hooker and safety Israel Mukuamu were added to the list on Monday.

The Cowboys coaches went into a virtual format on Sunday with the players doing the same on Monday.

The Cowboys will return to practice on Tuesday and continue preparations for Sunday’s preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys do not know when any of the players or Quinn will return.

High-risk close contacts must isolate five days if unvaccinated. Fully vaccinated players and coaches do not need to isolate after exposure.

Vaccinated individuals who test positive can return once they have two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days.

This is the most players the Cowboys have had on the COVID-19 list dating to last season when the NFL began instituting roster rules to address the pandemic.

The Cowboys announced Saturday the vaccination rate for their player roster is 93 percent, while 100 percent of the team’s football staff is fully vaccinated.

Lamb was likely not going to to play against the Jaguars. But Hooker and Mukuamu were expected to play in hopes of securing roles on the defense and spots on the roster.

With four players on the COVID-19 list, the Cowboys just need to make one roster move on Tuesday to get down to the league’s 80-man limit.