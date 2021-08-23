No one should expect Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to be 100% this quickly | Opinion

Not long after Dak Prescott signed his $160 million extension in March, he said he felt so good he was ready to run and play at that very moment.

Apparently, $160 million can not only cure injuries but it can also hasten rehabs.

Pro jocks have an encyclopedia of lies they tell themselves. Near the top of the list is the one where feel “better than ever” after surgery.

No one is better than ever after surgery. Not this quickly.

It’s like a car. Once the original parts are damaged and “fixed,” the best you can hope is the car runs as well as it did before the wreck.

What Dak Prescott’s ankle went through last October was a head-on car crash.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter sent Cowboys Nation into a near panic with a recent comment during an NFL broadcast that Dak “is not fully back, he may not be back all season long.”

Schefter is not saying that to draw headlines. He doesn’t need ‘em. He said it because someone he trusts within the Cowboys told him that.

Despite what the team was saying previously, and what Dak maintains, a lengthy recovery should have been assumed the moment his ankle pointed in a direction God did not intend.

We should not expect him to be 100% this year, and while Dak-the-$160-million car may run again just fine, he will never be the same after the car crash. There will always be something different.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

We may never see it, but he will.

Any idea that he is going to be “all the way back” in 2021 is naive.

Now, as Jerry Jones admits, being a little naive sometimes can be a strength. There is nothing wrong with endless optimism.

Then there is Dak Prescott’s surgically repaired right ankle.

Expect him to start in the season opener on Sept. 9 in Tampa, but this is not like riding a bike.

The earliest we should expect him to be “all the way back” is likely going to be closer to the end of the season. Think late November or December.

These things just take time, and despite the advances of modern medicine the body still heals at its own deliberate pace. He’s going to need a year.

That he is being held out of anything major in training camp because of a sore right shoulder is not a coincidence.

He suffered his ankle injury on Oct. 11. He had two surgeries to repair the ankle.

There is likely some overcompensation going on in his throwing motion because he can’t plant and drive off of his right foot the way he is accustomed to, because the ankle doesn’t feel the same yet, despite what he might say.

He’s asking more of his arm and shoulder than he has in the past. That would explain why it’s bothering him.

The Dallas Cowboys are three games into their fake season with one remaining, and their franchise quarterback has not played a snap.

If this is Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Patrick Mahomes or any other established NFL veteran avoiding a preseason snap, what Dak is doing doesn’t register.

But Dak is unlike any veteran QB returning this season.

Adjust your expectations accordingly.

Dak will be “all the way back.” But it was never going to in August, September or October.