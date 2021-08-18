Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys won’t play QB Dak Prescott until the season opener against Tampa Bay

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will probably not play in the Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday.

Prescott is still recovering from a strained latissumus in his right arm.

McCarthy said the Cowboys will remain cautious with Prescott, who initially took himself out of practice on July 28.

He returned on a limited basis on Monday and he was limited in practice again on Wednesday.

With Prescott not playing against the Texans, he won’t play in the preseason finale against Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 29.

It means that Prescott won’t see live action until the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Buccaneers.

Prescott has not played in a game since suffering a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle last Oct. 11.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service