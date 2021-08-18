Dallas Cowboys won’t play QB Dak Prescott until the season opener against Tampa Bay

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will probably not play in the Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday.

Prescott is still recovering from a strained latissumus in his right arm.

McCarthy said the Cowboys will remain cautious with Prescott, who initially took himself out of practice on July 28.

He returned on a limited basis on Monday and he was limited in practice again on Wednesday.

With Prescott not playing against the Texans, he won’t play in the preseason finale against Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 29.

It means that Prescott won’t see live action until the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Buccaneers.

Prescott has not played in a game since suffering a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle last Oct. 11.