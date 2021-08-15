Dallas Cowboys get good news on Dak Prescott injury, bad news on defensive front

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news as the clock continues to count down toward the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s looking more and more like injured quarterback Dak Prescott will be on the field and ready to go.

According to a source, an MRI exam on Saturday confirmed that his strained right shoulder is healing properly, so much so that the Cowboys will likely increase his throwing regimen this week.

The Cowboys have not decided whether Prescott will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.

He would likely take a few snaps with the first-team offense in what will be the dress rehearsal for the season.

Prescott has not played since Oct. 11 of last season when he dislocated and fractured his right ankle against the New York Giants.

He looks like he should be good to for the Tampa Bay game in leading an explosive offense into against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions.

But the Cowboys’ ability to slow down Brady is of the most concern now as they will be without their one of their best interior defenders.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is out 6-8 weeks with a dislocated elbow he sustained in Friday’s 19-16 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s a huge blow for a revamped defense that is trying to bounce back from setting a team record for points allowed and giving up the second most yards in in franchise history.

Trysten Hill is the only other experienced 3-technique tackle and he remains on the physically unable to perform list, still rehabbing a torn ACL.

Free agent signees Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban and rookie third-round pick Osa Odighizuwa will fill in until Gallimore returns.