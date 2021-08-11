Dak Prescott may not play in preseason, Dallas Cowboys focused on being ready for opener

Quarterback Dak Prescott is still sidelined from practice with a strained right shoulder.

But he is on the mend, as evidenced by him throwing some light passes on Tuesday for the first time since July 28, when he pulled himself out of practice.

The Cowboys have no concerns about him being ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He should ramp up his rehab in practice next week but Prescott may not see any action in the preseason, according to vice president Stephen Jones.

Prescott did not play in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and he won’t play Friday against the Arizona Cardinals.

There is a chance he could get some snaps in third preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 21 at AT&T Stadium, in what will be the team’s dress rehearsal for the season.

He certainly won’t play in the preseason final against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 29.

So he could play against the Texans but it won’t be a must.

“It’s not out of the question,” Jones said of Prescott playing in the preseason on 105.3 The Fan. “The question’s going to become, when we get there, do we do it or not? I know people worry about that, but I think that’s overrated. Dak Prescott knows how to play the game of football and whether he plays a series or two in Houston isn’t going to affect how he’s going to play against Tampa.

“We’ve got to make good, sound solid decisions for Dak as we go here. But I wouldn’t rule it out.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jones said the Cowboys will remain conservative with Prescott’s return. Their only focus is him being on the field and 100 percent for the Tampa Bay game.

“I totally get some people having question marks when we’re being as conservative as we are with Dak,” Jones said. “As you can see he’s going to be fine. It’s just managing this situation the right way.

Of course, keeping Prescott on the sideline and off the field before Tampa Bay may be the biggest struggle. As the world saw on HBO’s Hard Knocks on Tuesday, Prescott wants to play and practice with his teammates.

Jones compared his drive to win and competitiveness to return after missing the final 11 games of 2020 with a fractured ankle are comparable to Super Bowl champion Cowboys of yesteryear, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman and Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin.

It’s also likely likely why he suffered the arm injury early in camp due to overuse in trying to get himself ready.

“This guy’s so driven. That’s his nature: to overwork,” Jones said. “He’s like Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin rolled up into one guy: His leadership, his tenacity, his skills, his desire to be the best.”