Jaylon Smith was brilliant against the Rams, which is a problem for the Cowboys | Opinion

Jaylon Smith could set the NFL record in sacks and interceptions this season, and there’s a good chance it won’t matter.

He’s fast approaching that stage where he can’t win. If he knows that he’s not saying.

It is appropriate that the Cowboys linebacker switched his jersey number from 54 to 9 in the offseason. No. 9 is basically a giant target for the last two guys who wore it — Tony Romo and now Smith.

With the possible exception of Dak Prescott, no player on the Cowboys hears it more from the media/fans than Jaylon Smith.

Whatever it’s worth, during the Cowboys’ joint practice with the L.A. Rams on Saturday, Smith looked good. Made a few plays.

But, we’re talkin’ ‘bout practice. Not a game. Not a game. Practice.

Jaylon Smith is in his sixth year in the NFL, the third year of his current contract, and at the break point of his career. This is it.

He has to show more this season than he has before. Starting, and lots of tackles 7 yards from the line of scrimmage aren’t enough.

The Cowboys can dump his contract after this season and the hit won’t be catastrophic.

There are some who think he’s a good player who, with the right coach and scheme, can be better. And then there are those who think he’s overrated, overpaid, doesn’t know where he is supposed to be, and should be released.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

I asked him if he hears all of the things that are said and written about him.

“Optics are out there. Especially with the age of social media and things of that nature,” he said. “Being a warrior, it’s all about the only thing that matters is what you do next. Regardless of injury, where I should have been, how I played a year ago.

“Missing the playoffs the last couple of years. None of that matters. It’s about right now so that’s where my focus is. That’s where my focus has been my entire career. It’s about focusing on the present.”

To his ever lasting credit, few people could handle any better the type of constant criticism he hears. His skin is made of AstroTurf.

Also, the ability to be a mature pro and deal with social media warriors doesn’t mean much when it comes to making the type of plays his team needs.

But when you sign a six-year, $68 million contract, as Smith did in Aug. of 2019, certain things are expected.

He plays. He’s durable. He’s a pro. He makes a lot of tackles.

And Smith just doesn’t make the types of plays that that sort of money should buy.

He was the second highest paid defender on a defense that was one of the worst ever in 2021.

There is a reason why the Cowboys used their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on a linebacker, Micah Parsons. And it’s not because they think Leighton Vander Esch won’t be able to remain healthy.

I asked Jaylon because of all of this if he feels like this is a prove-it year.

“Every year is a prove-it year. Because there are a lot of people who never thought I’d play again,” he said.

He’s right.

When he suffered that torn ACL in his final game at Notre Dame in 2016, his career was in jeopardy.

He has had a decent NFL career, which considering the type of injury he sustained is amazing.

Also, that doesn’t mean when it comes to making the type of plays his team needs.

“I’m in a battle against myself every single day, and that’s what I focus on,” he said. “How can I be the best me?”

After going through all of that, the rest has been easy.

“I don’t fear anything. I fear God. That’s it,” he said. “The only thing that is certain is death. So for me it’s about maximizing the moment.”

So much of what is said and written about Smith focuses on what he isn’t. He’s not this, and he’s not that.

He must do something well or he would have been cut already.

I asked him what he does well.

“Sideline to sideline. Effective on my hits. Bringing power. Bringing velocity. Leader. Being able to look everybody in the eye. And getting guys to play for me. And I have a knack for blitzing,” he said.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Saturday that he does not think all of the criticism has affected Smith’s play or performance.

It probably hasn’t.

Jaylon Smith is a pretty good NFL player with a big NFL contract and thick skin.

He just needs to show more, or this is it.