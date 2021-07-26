Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s hot start to camp impresses Jerry Jones, Troy Aikman

The Dallas Cowboys have had just three training camp practices and yet to don full pads.

That comes Tuesday.

But impressions are being made daily.

And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes what he’s seeing so far from the defense, particularly defensive end Randy Gregory and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, and the play of quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“I like the physical — I just like, I guess it would be the talent level. But the speed and the way our defense is moving around, particularly Randy Gregory, No. 11 [Micah Parsons],” Jones said. “Those are guys that create pressure, they can complicate defenses, just to become better. They could be real difference makers for us. So, I like that.

“I thought Dak Prescott had the best day of practice I ever seen since he’s been a Dallas Cowboy [Saturday]. I thought that was the best day I’ve seen him practice. So, that’s encouraging.”

Prescott was 7-of-8 passing in a crisp 2-minute drill on Saturday and he completed 11-of-13 passes in team drills.

He followed that up by completing 20-of-28 passes on Sunday.

It’s all further confirmation from Jones that Prescott is fully recovered from the fractured ankle that sidelined him for the final 11 games last season.

It wasn’t just Prescott’s accuracy but also the way he moved on the ankle that garnered Jones’ attention.

“I think all of it, it certainly does build on it,” Jones said. “It wasn’t hard carrying his feet, doing some things like that to let him protect himself a little bit. But from the standpoint of what we’re doing and how he’s executing and what’s going on out there, it’s a big plus.”

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman attended practice on Sunday.

The Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion echoed Jones’ sentiments on Prescott.

“He looked great,” Aikman said after watching practice with Jones on Sunday. “He looked really good. Every time I see him, he continues to get better and better. I expect him to have an outstanding season.”

Aikman said he has no concerns about the ankle and Prescott already knows it will hold up medically.

“He got a lot in there, steel rods and a plate,” Aikman said of Prescott’s surgically-repaired ankle. “He may break his leg but it won’t be where the break was last year. It’s probably strong than the other ankle.”

Aikman remains impressed by how Prescott conducts himself off the field. He says he has few peers in the NFL when it comes to leadership.

“I think he’s the best at it,” Aikman said. “I’d put him in the category of a handful of players in this league as far as that goes. What he represents for this organization, for our league. The type of person he is, the type of teammate he is. I was telling Jerry when I was visiting with him that I really haven’t been around that many players that carry themselves the way that he does.

“I think the Cowboys are really fortunate to have someone like him representing the team.”

Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence will miss all of camp

Look for receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to be sidelined for all of training camp, per owner Jerry Jones.

Cooper (ankle) and Lawrence (back) were among six players placed on the physically unable to perform list on the first day of training camp as they continue to recover from off-season surgeries.

The situations are not considered serious but Jones said he doesn’t see them practicing until after the Cowboys second preseason game at the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 13.

The Cowboys open the preseason in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 5. They will return to Oxnard, Calif. for one week before breaking camp on Aug. 12.

The Cowboys will resume practice at the team’s headquarters in Frisco following the Cardinals game.

Jones expects Cooper and Lawrence to get some preseason action in at least one of the final two home games against the Houston Texans Aug. 21 or the Jacksonville Jaguars Aug. 29 at AT&T Stadium.