Dallas Cowboys returning to Oxnard for training camp and fans are invited

The Dallas Cowboys are going back to Cali and fans are invited.

After COVID-19 pandemic restrictions prevented NFL teams from traveling for 2020 training camps, the Cowboys are returning to Oxnard, Calif., in July.

The team made it official on Tuesday. Camp opens July 21. It’s the 42nd year the Cowboys have trained in Southern California and the 15th season the team has spent all or a portion of its camp in Oxnard.

The site in Oxnard is at the Residence Inn at River Ridge, located at 2101 West Vineyard Ave.

Cowboys fan can attend all practice sessions open to the public, including the first workout at 9 a.m. (Central) July 22.

The official camp opening ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. (Central) July 24, followed by a practice.

The Cowboys will depart for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5. They’ll return to Oxnard and hold a joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams in Oxnard on Aug. 7. Camp in Oxnard concludes Aug. 12 before the team travels to Glendale, Ariz., to play a preseason game against the Cardinals Aug. 13. The Cowboys return to Texas after the game where camp will resume at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The practice with the Rams will be televised on the Cowboys Television Network and covered live on the NFL Network, as well as stream live on Dallascowboys.com.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to training camp in Oxnard and getting back to normal,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a release. “I view the team’s return to Oxnard as a very positive sign that the Cowboys and the NFL are moving one big step closer toward the traditional camp, preseason and regular season experience that we have been accustomed to for generations, and that includes everything from the players, the fans at practice, the media, and, of course, the great weather in Southern California.”

Details on fan attendance, including safety protocols and parking for practices in Oxnard as well as practices open to fans at The Star will be announced soon.

The Cowboys held training camp in Thousand Oaks, Calif., from 1963 to 1989. The team started training in Oxnard in 2001.