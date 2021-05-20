Dallas Cowboys agree to terms with 6 of 11 draft selections; top picks still unsigned

Slowly but surely, the Dallas Cowboys are going to about the business of reaching deals with their 2021 NFL Draft picks.

They agreed to terms with their two fourth-round picks, linebacker Jabril Cox and tackle Josh Ball, on Thursday.

They had already signed fifth-round receiver Simi Fehoko, sixth-round defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, sixth-round safety Israel Mukuamu and seventh-round offensive lineman Matt Farniok.

All rookies signed four-year deals.

The Cowboys have the big boys left to go: linebacker Micah Parsons, picked 12th overall; cornerback Kelvin Joseph, picked in the second round; and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, defensive end Chauncey Golston and cornerback Nahshon Wright, all picked in the third round.

Cox, who played last season at LSU, turned heads with his coverage skills and flashed potential with an interception in rookie minicamp last weekend.

“I take pride in it,” Cox said of his coverage skills. “I’ve always wanted to cover the best people, go against the best. That’s just something I’ve worked on over the years. I’m just trying to become an overall great linebacker in every aspect, just not coverage, also in the run support and everything else.”

Ball played the last two seasons of his college career at Marshall after being suspended at Florida State following domestic violence allegations.

He will compete with signed veteran free-agent signee Ty Nsekhe to be the swing tackle behind starters Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, who combined to play just two games last season due to injuries.