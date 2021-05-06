Brennan Eagles doesn’t regret leaving Texas early, focused on future with Dallas Cowboys

Former Texas receiver Brennan Eagles raised eyebrows when he declared for the NFL after the 2020 season.

He had 61 catches for 1,026 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches in three nondescript seasons.

He could have returned for his senior season and been the focal point of the passing game under new coach Steve Sarkisian and possibly raised his draft stock. Four receivers who played in Sarkisian’s offense the past two years at Alabama went in the first round of the past two drafts.

It appeared to be a poor decision when Eagles didn’t hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft. Seven rounds, 259 players were picked. No Eagles.

But Eagles has no regrets and is looking forward to a new opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.

He is one 13 players who have agreed to contracts with the Cowboys as undrafted rookies.

The group includes Tiffin running back JaQuan Hardy, Marshall running back Brenden Knox, Louisiana fullback Nick Ralston, Mississippi State receiver Osirus Mitchell, Iowa receiver Brandon Smith, Texas Tech receiver TJ Vasher, Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks, TCU tight end Artayvious Lynn, Houston offensive lineman Braylon Jones, Oregon defensive tackle Austin Faoliu, Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III and Purdue safety Tyler Coyle.

“I am excited and blessed for the opportunity,” Eagles said. I plan to take full advantage of it. I am going to learn the offense and get myself on as many special teams as possible. It was disappointing not getting drafted but I still have the opportunity to showcase my talents and just being with the Cowboys in Texas ... That is a blessed opportunity.”

Eagles said he has no regrets about his decision to declare for the draft. He understands it might have been different if he had stayed another year.

But he said nothing is guaranteed and he is looking full speed ahead, not backwards.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today if not for the decision-making I have made,” Eagles said. “I have no regrets.”

Eagles believes he has a chance of making a bigger impact and live up to his enormous potential in the NFL than he did in college.

At 6-foot-4, 229, Eagles has a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism that NFL teams covet. He is a former high school track standout who can run like the wind and jump out of the gym.

His issues at Texas were catching the ball consistently and route running, and they can be fixed.

One way he hopes to set himself apart in the NFL is being an impact player on special teams.

In addition to asking Cowboys coaches for the offensive playbook, he asked for the special teams playbook.

“The special teams coach said they didn’t have one but he said he liked where my mind was,” Eagles said. “I love playing on special teams. Running down on kickoffs and punts, blocking punts. I love it.”

Eagles is coming to Dallas with the right attitude and mindset.

And no regrets.