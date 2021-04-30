Dallas Cowboys select Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph with second-round pick in NFL Draft

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Kelvin Joseph, right, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night. aslitz@herald-leader.com

After drafting an instant-impact performer in Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th pick in the first round on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys headed into the second round Friday hoping to continue to bolster a defense that was one of the worst in franchise history in 2020.

It proved to be mission accomplished as they filled their biggest need by taking Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round, 44th overall.

The Cowboys initially targeted South Carolina Jaycee Horn and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II in the first round but they were off the board, forcing them to pivot to Parsons.

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig was also an option for the 44th pick but he one selection earlier to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Joseph is also an explosive player who fits what defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants in size, length and athleticism at cornerback to both man and zone coverages.

He has a huge future and upside potential.

But there remains a question of whether he can come in and start immediately opposite Trevon Diggs.

Joseph transferred to Kentucky from LSU and sat out the 2019 season. He played only nine games in 2020, opting out of the final two.

But his ball skills showed up four interceptions and five pass deflections in just nine games last season.

The Cowboys got a cornerback but they also got rapper who goes by the name YKDV Bossman Fat.

Joseph said he was a chubby baby and his family affectionately dubbed him “Fat.” He added Bossman to the name in middle school.

Joseph has released several albums and singles as YKDV Bossman Fat. He said rapping is just a hobby that but it doesn’t take away from his focus on football.

“Football what I have been doing my whole life,” Joseph said. “I haven’t been practicing and sweating and bleeding for no reason. This is what I’m going to do to feed my family, feed my son and change my future.”

The Cowboys will need him all in.

Defense has been a huge priority since the end of the 2020 season when they set a franchise record for points allowed and gave more yards and rushing yards than any unit ever.

They signed seven defensive players in free agency and used their first two draft picks on defense.

They are still looking to add a safety, a defensive end and a defensive tackle.

The Cowboys have three more picks in the third round on Friday — No. 75, 84 and 99.

And they have six more in the final four rounds on Saturday.