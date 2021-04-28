Dallas Cowboys get their cornerback in the Star-Telegram’s final NFL mock draft

With the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select . . . the best defensive player available.

Of course, that is barring that a generational talent like Florida tight end Kyle Pitts falls to them at No. 10 or they get an offer to trade down that is too good to pass up.

But if the Cowboys do stick with the 10th pick and the players come off the board as expected — with a run on quarterback and Pitts going early — look for the Cowboys to take a defensive player on Thursday night.

And, more than likely, the decision is going to come down to two cornerbacks — Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn.

Both players are highly regarded inside Cowboys’ headquarters.

Coach Mike McCarthy said its important that whoever they choose at cornerback play both man-to-man and zone.

“Got to be able to play both in this league,” McCarthy said. “I think you look at all of those things. When it comes to all these positions, and especially the corner position, we want to be more aggressive. Obviously, you want to be able to play more man than zone and match coverage, however you view it. But it’s really the development, the upside.”

Surtain is the more polished player at this point, but Horn is the most aggressive and possibly has the biggest upside.

Here is the Star-Telegram’s final 2021 NFL mock draft:

1. Jaguars (1-15) — Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Jr.

If both parties haven’t been negotiating, then what are they doing? This is the draft’s top no-brainer.

2. Jets (2-14) — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU, Jr.

They lost the Lawrence Sweepstakes, but with Sam Darnold gone, they are taking a QB. This QB.

3. 49ers (6-10) from Dolphins via Texans — Mac Jones, QB, Alabama, Jr.

It’s still shocking they made the big move up for Jones. But Coach Shanahan knows best. Just ask him.

4. Falcons (4-12) — Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, Jr.

Yup, that’s four straight quarterbacks to start the draft. Fields will sit behind Matt Ryan for one year.

5. Bengals (4-11-1) — Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon, Jr.

Cincy isn’t drafting a QB, but they’re going to protect the one they have, and Sewell is tops here.

6. Dolphins (10-6) from Eagles — Jamar Chase, WR, LSU, Jr.

Miami needs to get a No. 1 receiver for Tua, and Chase is the best in the draft.

7. Lions (5-11) — Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida, Jr.

Pitts is the second-best player in the draft, as Detroit lands a possible future Hall of Famer.

8. Panthers (5-11) — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama, Jr.

Carolina solved its QB questions by trading for Sam Darnold; now it shocks Dallas by taking Surtain.

9. Broncos (5-11) — Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State, Soph.

Denver continues the early run on QBs. Will John Elway finally get it right with the project in Lance.

10. Cowboys (6-10) — Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina, Jr.

Dallas was split on Horn and Surtain, but Carolina made the decision easy for them.

11. Giants (6-10) — Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern, Jr.

New York gets Daniel Jones a weapon in free agency. Now they make a move to keep him upright.

12. Eagles (4-11-1) from Dolphins via 49ers — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama, Sr.

Philly took TCU’s Jalen Reagor in the first round last year, but Waddle is a true No. 1 receiver.

13. Chargers (7-9) — Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State, Sr.

Parsons is a potential game changer at linebacker. It’s a great pick for a pretty good defense.

14. Vikings (7-9) — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC, Jr.

Two-year starter who was used at both guard and tackle. No lineman in the draft is more versatile.

15. Patriots (7-9) — Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama, Sr.

Bill Belichick doesn’t panic and trade up for a quarterback. He sits and takes a gamebreaker in Smith.

16. Cardinals (8-8) — Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan, Jr.

NFL Network’s draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Paye as “the most explosive pass rusher in the draft.”

17. Raiders (8-8) — Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, Jr.

While he lacks a mean streak, Darrisaw is considered one of the top tackles in this draft.

18. Dolphins (10-6) — Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, Sr.

Etienne is the most explosive back in the draft. He can do it all, as a runner or as a receiver.

19. Washington Football Team (7-9) —Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, Sr.

Some have Owusu-Koramoah as the best linebacker in the draft and Washington could sure use him.

20. Bears (8-8) — Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State, Sr.

Chicago hasn’t drafted an OT higher than the fifth round since 2011. They need help up front.

21. Colts (11-5) — Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami, Jr.

A high-end rusher who had 15.5 tackles for loss and a team-leading eight sacks in his lone season with the Hurricanes.

22. Titans (11-5) —Trevon Moehrig-Woodard, S, TCU, Jr.

The Titans need safety help and there is none better than this hard-hitting TCU safety.

23. Jets (2-14) from Seahawks — Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa, Jr.

Collins is a run stopper with size, athleticism and positional flexibility. He is a perfect fit for the Jets’ new defense.

24. Steelers (12-4) — Najee Harris, RB, Alabama, Sr.

Pittsburgh must improve its running game. The powerful Harris is the perfect fit for that offense.

25. Jaguars from Rams (10-6) — Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama, Soph.

Barmore is young, but has a dominant upside at defensive tackle. He will help anchor the middle of the Jaguars defense.

26. Browns (11-5) — Levi Onzwuzurike, DT, Washington, Sr.

The Browns took care of the edge with Jadeveon Clowney, now they add to the interior with Onzwuzurike.

27. Ravens (11-5) — Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami, So.

The redshirt defender coming off an opt-out season has amazing athleticism and a tremendous upside.

28. Saints (12-4) — Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida, Sr.

Receiving help is needed, and Toney will be electric in the slot with the skills to play outside.

29. Packers (13-3) — Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, Jr.

Farley dropped in the draft due to back surgery, but he will not slip out of the first round.

30. Bills (13-3) — Ronnie Perkins, Edge, Oklahoma, Jr.

A three-year starter, Perkins is an explosive playmaker and game-impacting defender off the edge.

31. Ravens (11-5) from Chiefs — Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas, Jr.

The Ravens traded T Orlando Brown to the Chiefs. The athletic but inconsistent Cosmi has star potential.

32. Buccaneers (11-5) — Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia, Soph.

The defending Super Bowl Champs get more pass rush help and supreme athleticism with Ojulari.