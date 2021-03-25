How did Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy celebrate QB Dak Prescott’s record deal?

From cat a video on Zoom to cartwheels in the sand, it’s safe to say that Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was flipping excited when the team signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a record four-year, $160 million contract earlier this month.

The second-year Cowboys coach was so happy to secure the long-term future of the quarterback position with the man he called “the keystone” of the football team that he said he did a cartwheel on the beach in Florida.

He was equally ecstatic that the suspense and talk surrounding Prescott’s status is finally over, and suggested that the team felt the same way.

In fact, during a press conference with media Thursday the coach suggested that the team was so over having to watch talking heads debate their quarterback’s future that at one point they preferred to watch the viral video of an attorney’s cat filter fail while on a Zoom call with a judge.

”The best example was one morning in the training room, there were two TVs on,” McCarthy said. “One TV was all about Dak Prescott and the other TV was four squares and a Zoom call with a cat. Everybody was watching the cat because they were tired of watching the other TV.”

Asked what he thought of the video, McCarthy was admittedly flummoxed by it all. ”I didn’t stick around to find out,” he said. “I didn’t understand what was going on. I just kept moving.”

Moving is nice way of explaining McCarthy’s reaction to Prescott contract.

He didn’t make the March 10 press conference at The Star because he was on spring break with his family in Florida. But he certainly was moving on the beach.

“It’s a lot easier to do cartwheels on the sand. I’ll say that,” McCarthy said with a smile. “I was obviously very excited. He is definitely a keystone of moving forward as a football team. I was very excited about that.”

McCarthy is looking forward to not only having a full season with Prescott but also a full offseason.

The quarterback was not around the facility early on in McCarthy’s first season because of the contract dispute. Prescott signed his franchise tag shortly before the start of training camp.

But he got off to a record-setting start to the season, throwing for more yards through the first five games than any quarterback in NFL history. Prescott was on pace to shatter the NFL record for yards in a season before sustaining a season-ending fractured ankle.

“I’m excited about year two of the offense because, frankly, in a lot of ways, we feel like we really didn’t get to have year one,” McCarthy said. “We’re excited about what we can do this year with a healthy offense.”

McCarthy noted that Prescott had just finished a workout before the press conference and the coach said he is on course with his rehab to be ready for the 2021 season.

The NFL has yet to decide if teams will go back to a traditional offseason with on-field workouts, OTAs and minicamps or whether they’ll stick with the virtual plan they adopted last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCarthy is just happy to have Prescott around.

“Dak lives here. He’s here every day. We need interaction,” McCarthy said. “Everybody keeps saying, ‘Hey coach, what do you need?’ We need time with our players. And our players want time with the coaches. We have a great vibe going on. I love the way the locker room is put together.”

“Dak, he’s the keystone of this football team. That’s the way I view it. That’s the way we’re going to push forward with it, too. The quarterback touches the ball every play. But also, his presence and his natural leadership ability is something that will continue to grow. I think you’ll see that in the locker room.”

Just no more cat videos. And no cartwheels.