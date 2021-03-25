Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones makes major donation towards historic museum in Arlington

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced a historic $20 million donation from his family to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation on Thursday.

The foundation has now surpassed $70 million in total funds raised toward the creation of a museum in Arlington, not far from where the Cowboys play at AT&T Stadium.

Construction is expected to begin in the next year with the museum hoping to open its doors in 2024.

“Anyone who is successful in business has at times stood on the shoulders of others,” Jones said in a press release. “Never in my life have I had the opportunity to stand beside those who have given so much for the defense of freedom and our way of life. Medal of Honor recipients represent the very best of America and the values to which all heroes aspire. Supporting this project is a privilege.”

Jones’ daughter, Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys, also chairs museum’s board.

The National Medal of Honor Monument Act, which is currently moving through Congress, is another key component of this project.

Jones’ donation coincides with National Medal of Honor Day, a day to recognize the heroism and sacrifice of the brave Americans awarded our nation’s highest award for valor in combat.

The day, designated by Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush, was first recognized on March 25, 1991. The day was selected because it was on that day in 1963 that the first Medals of Honor were bestowed.

“National Medal of Honor Day is a time for all Americans to come together and reflect upon the actions of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients, as well as the values they represent — courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism,” said museum CEO James T. Connors. “Now more than ever, it is important to take a moment to give thanks to those who have given so much in defense of our way of life and those who continue to serve our nation.”