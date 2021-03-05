‘When are we releasing Dan Snyder?’ Fans rip owner after Washington releases Alex Smith

Washington Football Team released quarterback Alex Smith after he won the NFL’s 2020 Comeback Player of the Year award and led the team to the NFC East title. AP

The Washington Football Team released quarterback Alex Smith Friday morning after he helped lead the team to the NFC East title.

Smith, who turns 37 in May, won the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after returning from a serious leg injury during the 2018 season that required 17 surgeries, including a near fatal infection. He missed all of 2019 and played in eight games in 2020 as Washington went 7-9.

Smith becomes a free agent and the move saves Washington almost $15 million against the NFL salary cap.

We have released QB Alex Smith pic.twitter.com/wdDya9oVqa — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 5, 2021

“I had a chance to meet with Alex Smith this week and we had a very honest and real discussion,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said in a team release. “We had the chance to reflect on the 2020 season and talk about moving forward into next year. After the conclusion of that meeting we decided that it would be best for both parties to move on and we will be granting Alex his request to be released.”

Rivera thanked Smith for his contributions and impact on “our young roster.”

“His leadership was one of the key factors in our late season success and in making the playoffs for the first time since 2015,” he said. “Everyone here in Washington wishes Alex and his family the best going forward and appreciates all that he gave to our organization.”

While many of Washington’s fans on social media understood the nature of the move, with many offering their appreciation to Smith’s three seasons with the team (including 2019), others took the chance to take shot at oft-maligned owner Dan Snyder and the Washington front office.

Because, apparently, mid-level competent QBs grow on trees.... — Vee Terra (@vee_terra) March 5, 2021

Still waiting for the announcement that Snyder is selling the team. — Michael Vincent (@MiVin8) March 5, 2021

Can someone have the same conversation with Dan Snyder? — SeansterMonster (@moranseanmc) March 5, 2021

ok now announce Dan Snyder leaving — soap (@soapbar76) March 5, 2021

Terrible organization making terrible decision what's next? — Robert Dillon (@bdillon88) March 5, 2021

Can we release our owner? — JGrayII (@JGray1221) March 5, 2021

When are we releasing Dan Snyder? #WashingtonFootball — Dan “Hondo” Hannon (@HannonHondo) March 5, 2021

Why would we as an organization release the player who was most responsible for us winning the division? Why not bring him back to see where he is in July health wise? — Bob Sherwood (@BobSher12531580) March 5, 2021