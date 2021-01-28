Dallas Cowboys to host four local COVID-19 healthcare heroes at Super Bowl LV in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys have selected four local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa as their guests on February 7.

These guests were invited to recognize their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Select healthcare workers from around the country, including local healthcare heroes, were gifted Super Bowl tickets by the NFL through league clubs, and will take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium.

“The Super Bowl has yet to be played, but we already know who our true MVP’s are,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer. “These men and women have selflessly placed the care and comfort of their COVID-19 patients at the forefront of their lives and their professions. They represent a handful of the thousands of healthcare workers across our country who exemplify commitment, determination, trust and hope. Their contributions will never be forgotten.”

All healthcare workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa.

In addition to attending Super Bowl LV, the four selected Healthcare Heroes will receive a VIP weekend inclusive of hotel accommodations, air travel with American Airlines, a $500 cash-gift card and a Cowboys VIP swag bag.

Charlotte Jones and Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence surprised these Healthcare Heroes with a virtual meet and greet where they personally thanked each of them for their tireless work in the community and gifted each of the heroes with a Sleep Number 360 smart bed courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys and Sleep Number.

The Cowboys will make special deliveries to the Irving Baylor Scott & White Hospital on Super Bowl Sunday as a thank you for their continued service to our communities.

The Cowboys will provide Papa Johns, Tiffs Treats, Cowboys swag and a variety of other gifts.

The selected healthcare workers going to Tampa are: Dr. Clifton Molak, who practices radiology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas; Nhi Phan, who serves as specialty triage nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock; Anthony (Tony) Neal II, who works in the mental health department a Baylor Scott & White Clinic in College Station; and Amy Talley, who is certified medical assistant in the department of orthopedics at Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic in Marble Falls

“We appreciate this recognition of the commitment and dedication our team members have to battling this devastating pandemic,” said Alex Arroliga, MD, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White. “Our Baylor Scott & White caregivers and other healthcare workers across the country have earned their place as the ‘most valuable players’ in our communities.”