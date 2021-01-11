Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo is going into the College Football Hall of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The official announcement will be made on Monday but Romo’s CBS broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, let the cat out of the bag during the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints playoff game Sunday.

Romo will be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Romo starred in college at Eastern Illinois. He passed for 7,816 yards and 82 touchdowns and earned Ohio Valley Player of the Year honors three seasons in a row.

In 2002, he won the prestigious Walter Payton Award as the best overall player in Division I-AA, now known as FCS.

Romo signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and became a starter in 2006.

He finished his career as the team’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns while leading them to the playoffs four times and earning four trips to the Pro Bowl.

Romo retired after the 2016 season and was hired by CBS Sports to become the lead color analyst for its NFL telecasts.