‘Slime time in New Orleans’. The best moments and reaction to NFL on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon reporter Lex Lumpkin was on the sideline during an NFL wild card playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears on Sunday. AP

Nickelodeon aired its first NFL game and it was “happy happy, joy joy” time for many viewers.

And we’re not just talking about kids.

Reaction on social media to the children’s telecast of the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints playoff game Sunday afternoon was mostly positive, with adults applauding the fun the network was having.

Nickelodeon used its own three-person broadcast crew to call the action. Animated graphics were used to enhance replays, including featuring some of Nickelodeon’s most well-known characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants.

After touchdowns, the screen was filled with animated green slime, one of the network’s classic bits from its 1980s show “You Can’t Do That On Television.”

Us to anyone else watching the game on Nick pic.twitter.com/vy7bxxZgKj — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 10, 2021

Only the most hard-hitting analysis from the Nickelodeon broadcast pic.twitter.com/7IDzpWduj4 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2021

Drew Brees just became the *checks notes* ONLY QB to throw for 2 Slime Cannon TDs in the same game https://t.co/LX3oLLZVn5 — Jaclyn Mahoney (@jaynotjackie) January 10, 2021

"This dude is hotter than a Peruvian Puff Pepper"



Best call in sports, hands down



(via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/iOiZGS8e3M — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2021

Sandy's ready for some football pic.twitter.com/NfKEpNZJBv — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) January 10, 2021

oh my god, this is fun.pic.twitter.com/H4IKRNCD2N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

Seems like you need an 1/8th of mushrooms before watching the NFL on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/XofKktwyeW — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) January 10, 2021

Nickelodeon Rules Analyst Young Sheldon pic.twitter.com/6oNNRSZr8L — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2021

This alone will keep me on Nick pic.twitter.com/TQ5GmSJXUc — George Dunham (@GeorgeDunham) January 10, 2021