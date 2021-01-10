Dallas Cowboys

‘Slime time in New Orleans’. The best moments and reaction to NFL on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon reporter Lex Lumpkin was on the sideline during an NFL wild card playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Nickelodeon reporter Lex Lumpkin was on the sideline during an NFL wild card playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Tyler Kaufman AP

Nickelodeon aired its first NFL game and it was “happy happy, joy joy” time for many viewers.

And we’re not just talking about kids.

Reaction on social media to the children’s telecast of the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints playoff game Sunday afternoon was mostly positive, with adults applauding the fun the network was having.

Nickelodeon used its own three-person broadcast crew to call the action. Animated graphics were used to enhance replays, including featuring some of Nickelodeon’s most well-known characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants.

After touchdowns, the screen was filled with animated green slime, one of the network’s classic bits from its 1980s show “You Can’t Do That On Television.”

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service