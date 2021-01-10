Dallas Cowboys
‘Slime time in New Orleans’. The best moments and reaction to NFL on Nickelodeon.
Nickelodeon aired its first NFL game and it was “happy happy, joy joy” time for many viewers.
And we’re not just talking about kids.
Reaction on social media to the children’s telecast of the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints playoff game Sunday afternoon was mostly positive, with adults applauding the fun the network was having.
Nickelodeon used its own three-person broadcast crew to call the action. Animated graphics were used to enhance replays, including featuring some of Nickelodeon’s most well-known characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants.
After touchdowns, the screen was filled with animated green slime, one of the network’s classic bits from its 1980s show “You Can’t Do That On Television.”
