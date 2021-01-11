Another Dallas Cowboys question: Can they finally get deal done with Dak Prescott?

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys’ contract negotiations with their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, will be the topic du jour this offseason.

The Cowboys have said they are committed to getting a deal done with Prescott six ways to Sunday.

But, of course, they said the same thing the last two offseasons, and nothing was done. Prescott was forced to play on the franchise tag of $31.4 million in 2020.

Why would it change this time?

Jones readily admits Prescott’s leverage has never been higher.

Statistically, Prescott was having having an amazing year up until Week 5 when he was lost for the remainder of the season with a gruesome ankle injury. He is expected to make a complete recovery and the Cowboys have no intention of moving forward without him.

And this offseason will find the Cowboys backed into a corner given that the COVID-19 pandemic will cause the reduction of the salary cap for 2021. Cap flexibility in future years is why they have lobbied for a five-year deal and pushed back against Prescott’s demands for a four-year deal.

With it costing $37.7 million to use the franchise tag again in 2021, the Cowboys, who have roughly $20 million in available cap space, might need to worry more about next year’s cap flexibility and give Prescott the four years he wants to make the money work for all parties now.

Being stubborn is what got the Cowboys in this mess.

And if they don’t get a deal done, Prescott could be one year away from potentially walking out the door as unrestricted free agent, an act that would leave the team without getting anything in return.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is optimistic, at least. “From what I see and where I am, I am very confident we are going to get that worked out.”

And there’s little doubt that Prescott’s future is something that was broached by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who a week ago signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the team.

There is no way he turned down the head coach job at Boise State without some promises that Prescott was going to be his quarterback in Dallas for the long haul.