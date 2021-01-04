Dallas Cowboys 2021 opponents and Top 10 pick in 2021 Draft finalized by 6-10 finish

With the Dallas Cowboys season ending in a disappointing 23-19 loss to the New York Giants, their 2021 list of opponents and their position in the 2021 NFL Draft have been finalized.

The Cowboys finished with a 6-10 record. It means they will have the 10th picked in the 2021 NFL Draft to hopefully help rebuild a shaky defense that set a club record for points allowed and finished last in the league against the run.

The last time the Cowboys picked in the top 10 was 2016 when they took running back Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth pick.

In addition to the regular slate of games against their division opponents — the Washington Football Team (7-9), New York Giants (6-10) and Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) — it was known that the Cowboys would face the NFC South and the AFC West.

Their third place finish in the NFC East means they will also play the third place teams in the NFC North and the NFC West — the Arizona Cardinals (8-8) and Minnesota Vikings (7-9), respectively.

The NFL is planning to add a 17th game to the 2021 schedule and that opponent is expected to be the third-place team from the AFC North, the New England Patriots (7-9).

It is unknown if that game will be home or away.

As of now, the home schedule includes the Las Vegas Raiders (8-8), Denver Broncos (5-11), Atlanta Falcons (4-12), Carolina Panthers (5-11), Cardinals, Eagles, Giants and Washington.

The Cowboys will play at the New Orleans Saints (12-4), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-), Kansas City Chiefs (14-2), Los Angeles Chargers (7-9), Vikings, Washington, Giants and Eagles.

The dates and times of the full 2021 NFL schedule will be announced in April.