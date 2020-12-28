Dallas Cowboys
‘Even Manziel got 2 seasons.’ Reaction to Washington Football Team cutting Dwayne Haskins
The Washington Football Team released quarterback Dwayne Haskins Monday morning after a series of recent conduct issues.
Haskins was seen at a strip club and fined $40,000 by the NFL for breaking COVID-19 protocol. Head coach Ron Rivera took Haskins’ captain designation away and he was benched after struggling early in Washington’s loss to Carolina on Sunday. After Sunday’s game he also refused to talk to the media, which is an NFL violation.
Haskins, 23, was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State.
If a team claims Haskins it would owe him the remaining $4.266 million of his guaranteed base salary for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
“What are you going to take from these experiences that are going to help you grow and get better,” Rivera said. “Hopefully, they’ll make him stronger and they’ll help him and when he gets his next opportunity, he’ll make the best of it.”
Washington is hoping Alex Smith is healthy enough to return for the regular-season finale Sunday night against the Eagles. Smith missed the past two games with a calf injury.
Washington can clinch the NFC East title with a win. If Washington loses and the Cowboys beat the Giants, the Cowboys will win the division.
