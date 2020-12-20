Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Watch: Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers postgame analysis





Fort Worth Star-Telegram sportswriter Clarence Hill discusses the Dallas Cowboys’ 41-33 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service