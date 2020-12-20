Dallas Cowboys get two early turnovers, lead San Francisco 49ers, 17-14

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard makes yardage in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, December 20, 2020, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. yyossifor@startelegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys, playing without running back Ezekiel Elliott for the first time in his career due to injury, got off to a fast start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in a must-win game to keep their scant playoff hopes alive.

The Cowboys turned two first-quarter fumbles into touchdowns _ a 1-yard run by running back Tony Pollard and a 3-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton to Michael Gallup to take a 14-0.

The first one came after defensive end Dorance Armstrong forced a fumble from Richie James on a punt return. Armstrong recovered the ball for the Cowboys at the 22.

Pollard, who started in place of the injured Elliott, scored five plays later.

It didn’t take long for the Cowboys to score again as defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a sack and a forced fumble on the ensuing series.

Aldon Smith recovered for the Cowboys, who went 24 yards in five plays.

The 49ers quickly got back in the game thanks to their vaunted running game, rushing for 42 yards on 7 plays to power a 75-yard scoring drive.

A 5-yard pass from Nick Mullens to Jordan Reed narrowed the score to 14-7.

And after the Cowboys took a 17-7 lead on a 48-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein, the 49ers went 75 yards to paydirt once again.

Mullen hit Brandon Aiyuk on a 2-yard pass on fourth-and-goal to make the score 17-14.

The Cowboys (4-9) have to win all three of their remaining games, starting with the 49ers, to have a chance to win the NFC East title and make the playoffs.

They also need the Washington Football Team (6-7) to lose all three of their games.

Washington was losing 13-3 to Seattle at halftime on Sunday.