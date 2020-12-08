Dallas Cowboys
WATCH: Cowboys-Ravens postgame analysis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram sportswriters Clarence Hill and Mac Engel discuss the Dallas Cowboys’ 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram sportswriters Clarence Hill and Mac Engel discuss the Dallas Cowboys’ 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Baltimore Ravens have had more than 23 players test positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments