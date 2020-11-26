Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dallas Cowboys

LIVE: Cowboys-Washington post-game analysis

Fort Worth Star-Telegram sportswriters Clarence Hill and Mac Engel discuss the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Washington Football Team. The livestream should start about 8 p.m.

