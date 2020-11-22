Andy Dalton returns to quarterback and has the Dallas Cowboys leading at halftime, 16-7

With one half to go in Minnesota, it’s all right there in front of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys lead the Vikings 16-7 at halftime thanks to two touchdowns passes by quarterback Andy Dalton.

And if they hold on, they will be right back in the thick of things in the NFC East following a loss by first-place Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1) to the Cleveland Browns. Washington and the New York Giants are at 3-7.

The Cowboys (2-7) could move into a three-way tie for second (or last) with a win at the Vikings (4-5).

The Cowboys got things going early with a sack and fumble on quarterback Kirk Cousins. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence got the sack and safety Donovan Wilson took the ball away from Cousins before he hit the ground.

Dalton, who missed the last two games with a concussion and COVID-19, connected with running back Ezekiel Elliott for a six-yard score.

The extra point was blocked.

But it was the Cowboys first touchdown in the first quarter in a span of five games.

The Vikings answered the Cowboys touchdown with a 75-yard scoring drive, making it 7-6 on a 1-yard by Dalvin Cook and the ensuing extra point.

Another promising Cowboys drive was stopped by an interception by Dalton.

It was the ninth straight game for the Cowboys with a turnover.

But the defense held strong.

Dalton made it 13-7 with a 4-yard toss to rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb, who made a twisting diving catch in the end zone for the score.

This time the extra point was good by Greg Zuerlein, who also chipped in a 19-yard field goal just before intermission following a Vikings’ fumble.

The Cowboys, who are riding a four-game losing streak, led at the halftime for the first time since the 37-34 victory against the Giants on Oct. 11, the game in which Dak Prescott was lost for the season.