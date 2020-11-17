Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV, time, line, records

Andy Dalton is expected to return under center for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Cowboys (2-7) are coming off a bye after an inspiring effort in a home loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, who are now 9-0. The feisty effort, in part, was due to the play of Garrett Gilbert, who made his first career start with Dalton in COVID-19 protocol. It will be interesting to watch how Dalton is treated if the offense struggles early. The former TCU star hasn’t played since a concussion knocked him out of the game against the Redskins on Oct. 25.

The Vikings (4-5) beat the Chicago Bears on Monday night behind another strong game by running back Dalvin Cook. He leads the league with 122.6 yards a game. He rushed for 97 yards and touchdown a year ago when the Vikings beat the Cowboys 28-24 at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys (2-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Vikings -8.5 (Over/under: NA)