Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: TV, time, line, records
Andy Dalton is expected to return under center for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.
The Cowboys (2-7) are coming off a bye after an inspiring effort in a home loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, who are now 9-0. The feisty effort, in part, was due to the play of Garrett Gilbert, who made his first career start with Dalton in COVID-19 protocol. It will be interesting to watch how Dalton is treated if the offense struggles early. The former TCU star hasn’t played since a concussion knocked him out of the game against the Redskins on Oct. 25.
The Vikings (4-5) beat the Chicago Bears on Monday night behind another strong game by running back Dalvin Cook. He leads the league with 122.6 yards a game. He rushed for 97 yards and touchdown a year ago when the Vikings beat the Cowboys 28-24 at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys (2-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)
When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
TV: FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4)
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”
Line: Vikings -8.5 (Over/under: NA)
