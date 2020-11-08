Garrett Gilbert, feisty defense have Dallas Cowboys shocking Steelers at halftime

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert warms up before the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Garrett Gilbert getting the start for the Dallas Cowboys was certainly the biggest story heading into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It marked third time in franchise history that the Cowboys have started four different quarterbacks in a season and the first time since 1994 that they have started three different quarterbacks in three consecutive games.

Expectations were low, considering that Gilbert had only been with the team for three weeks and has six career passes and the Cowboys (2-6) were facing the league’s last remaining undefeated team in the Steelers (7-0) while riding a three-game losing streak by combined score of 86-22

Yet Gilbert led the Cowboys to a field goal on the opening drive of the game and had them up 10-0 early in the second quarter following a 20-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

Not to be outdone was a Cowboys defense that continued to show signs of fight and progress despite coming into the game ranked last in the league rushing yards and point allowed.

Steelers quartereback Ben Roethlisberger’s two passing yards in the 1st quarter are his fewest in a first quarter in the last 15 seasons, per @ESPNStatsInfo.

The Cowboys forced three punts and had a crucial stop on 4th and inches at the 35 to turn the back the Steelers on their first four drives.

Give the coaching staff credit for pulling out all the stats with a throwback from Cedrick Wilson to C.J. Goodwin, resulting in a 73-yard punt return that led to a 44-yard field goal and a 13-0 lead with 3:46 left in the half.

Roethlisberger finally got Pittsburgh on the board with a 17-yard touchdown pass to James Washington with 2:36 left.

And then the fumble by Lamb set up 59-yard field goal that Chris Boswell nailed as time expired expired to make score 13-9.